Derma Rolling Is Proven To Boost Hair Growth– Experts Weigh In On How To Do It

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’ve ever experienced hair thinning or hair loss, you know it affects far more than your outward appearance. Hair loss can disaffect a person’s self-esteem and, in turn, their quality of life. But with so many potential hair loss causes, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Genetics, hair type, lifestyle, diet choices, stress levels, and even our go-to hairstyles all factor into hair loss. Moreover, one has to consider all parts of the hair, from follicle to tip. Dermarolling gets to the root of the problem (literally) by stimulating the scalp directly.

This at-home technique has been proven to boost hair regrowth and promote thicker, fuller hair. We reached out to dermatology and cosmetology experts to get the deets on derma rolling.

What, Exactly, Is Derma Rolling?

(Mariya_nova/Shutterstock.com)

Derma rolling refers to using a derma roller, which is a small device covered with tiny microneedles. Khamis Maiouf, CEO at Book of Barbering, explains that derma rollers work by creating “wounds that stimulate collagen production, which creates stronger and healthier hair follicles.”

“If you want to try derma rolling, I’d suggest getting one that has needles between 0.5 and 1.5 millimeters long,” Maiouf continues. “Anything longer than that could cause more damage than good—especially since you’ll need to use the roller about once a week for several months to see any kind of noticeable change.”

If you want to try derma rolling at home, Koi Beauty offers a great line of rollers ranging in needle length from 0.25 mm to 2 mm. The individual titanium pins easily penetrate the skin for safe and effective results.

While derma rollers are effective, they can easily snag on long or curly hair. Considering yanking out hair is the opposite of what you want, founder and CEO of ThinHairThick.com and trichologist Tiffany Young suggests using a derma pen.

“The derma pen works in much the same way [as the dermaroller],” Young says. “But it offers an up and down stamping motion as opposed to a rolling motion. The stamping motion helps to avoid tugging on the hair strands.”

Besides the vertical motion, derma pens are typically electronic with adjustable dials to change the needle length as needed. We like this option from Thappink which also offers four colors of LED therapy lights to help aid in collagen production while promoting healthy skin repair.

Maximize Your Dermaroller’s Efficacy

(Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com)

Once you’ve created micro-wounds on the scalp, your body starts the healing process. This might be where the real magic happens, but you can help the process along by using topical treatments after derma rolling.

Khamis Maiouf recommends Keranique Hair Regrowth to all of his clients. This ultra-potent treatment contains 2% Minoxidil, the main ingredient in Rogaine. Keranique’s new precision sprayer makes for easy, targeted application for maximum results.

Roll Your Way Into A Full Head Of Hair

Hair regrowth is not a one-product-fits-all process. Depending on your hair type, lifestyle, and genetics, you might have to try different techniques or tools to achieve your desired results. Derma rolling helps to get the ball, well, rolling.

The best way to get noticeable results is to use a derma roller or pen and topical treatment in tandem. Before you know it, you’ll be enjoying thicker, fuller, healthier-looking tresses.

More From Suggest