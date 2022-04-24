Who Is The Allstate Commercial Guy? Where You’ve Seen Dennis Haysbert Before

Dennis Haysbert might be one of the most well-known people on TV, but few know the actor’s name. Haysbert is the famous face of Allstate, appearing in their commercials for almost 20 years now. But what do we know about the actor?

Dennis Haysbert’s Acting Career Before Allstate

Haysbert began acting after graduating from high school, studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He began appearing on screen in the late 70s, with minor roles in shows like The A-Team, Dallas, and Magnum P.I.

The actor also showed up on the big screen, earning roles in movies like Major League, Navy SEALs, and Mr. Baseball. However, his biggest role was yet to come. Haysbert began appearing in Allstate commercials in 2003 and is still doing so today.

Allstate Has Made Haysbert A Millionaire

Haysbert has become known for his deep voice, calm demeanor, and catchphrase: “That’s Allstate’s stand. Are you in good hands?” He has appeared in dozens of the insurance company’s commercials, becoming known all over the world as “the Allstate guy.”

Allstate commercials aren’t the only ones featuring Haysbert’s face and distinctive voice. In 2008, the actor appeared in a national ad campaign to raise awareness about lending discrimination. He also did some voiceover work in 2006 to promote ticket sales for Brigham Young University’s football team; his younger brother was a wide receiver on the team in the ’80s.

His Recent Acting Work

Even though he has made millions working for Allstate—the actor’s net worth is a whopping $14 million—Haysbert continues to show up in popular movies and TV shows. The actor’s recent appearances include roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, Kung Fu Panda 2, and The Dark Tower. Some of his most recent acting projects include the Hulu film No Exit, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, and the upcoming romantic comedy Silent Retreat.

While Haysbert is probably the most famous face in Allstate commercials, he does have some competition. Another popular ad campaign from the insurance company features Dean Winters as Mayhem. Winters has been appearing in the commercials since 2010 and his ads are hugely popular.

Haysbert is one of the most famous faces in commercials today, but few know that he has had a long and successful career as an actor, all while assuring us that Allstate customers are in good hands.

