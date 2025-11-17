Denise Richards Speaks out After Court Grants Her 5-Year Restraining Order Against Her Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers

Days after a judge granted her a 5-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, Denise Ricahrds speaks out about the situation.

During her appearance on BravoCon’s Bravo2Bravo panel, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed her ongoing divorce with Phypers.

Denise Richards pointed out that she was doing “good” after being granted the restraining order. “It’s been a process,” she said. “I have such a great support system. Thank you so much.”

Elsewhere in the panel, Richards discussed that it was “very daunting” for the divorce to make tabloids.

“When you first have to deal with it, it’s very hard,” she explained. “It’s different because on the reality shows, our personal life is out there. On reality, you can’t pretend it’s not happening.”

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards at the beginning of July.

While in court last month, Richards accused Phypers of physical abuse, stating she feared for her life throughout the course of their relationship, which ended over the summer.

“[Phypers] would often threaten to throw me through the window and off balconies [of hotels],” she explained while on the stand. “He’s almost killed me so many damn times.”

Richards further recalled what led to the split between her and Phypers. She revealed that things escalated after she asked him to leave their shared townhouses.

“He got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me,” she said. “I had just recovered from a full facelift, and I still had stitches behind my ears.”

Richards’ revelation about the abuse led to Phypers being arrested outside the courthouse.

Denise Richards Was Previously Seen With Former ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Castmates

Richards was previously spotted filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in August.

A source close to the situation told PEOPLE at the time that the actress still has “a lot of connections” within the reality TV show’s cast, even though she’s no longer a housewife.

“She’s still tight with Sutton [Stracke],” the insider said. “[She] has maintained a good relationship with Kyle [Richards] and even mended fences with Erika [Jayne].”

The source further shared, “So it made sense for her to come and film again, and share her side of the story since the news has been a topic of conversation off-camera among this friendship circle.”

They then noted that Richards was “leaning on friends” who understood the pain of divorce. “In many ways, this brought them all closer. Hopefully, it will open the door for more from her in the future; the fans love seeing her.”