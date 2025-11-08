Denise Richards Granted Permanent Restraining Order From Her Soon-to-be-Ex Aaron Phypers

Following her emotional testimony about the alleged abuse she endured while married to Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards has been officially granted a permanent restraining order from her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

Videos by Suggest

Last month, the actress broke down in tears while in court. She accused Phypers of physical abuse, stating she feared for her life throughout the course of their relationship, which ended over the summer.

“[Phypers] would often threaten to throw me through the window and off balconies [of hotels],” she explained while on the stand. “He’s almost killed me so many damn times.”

Denise Richards then recalled what led to the split between her and Aaron Phypers. She said things escalated after she asked him to leave their shared townhouses.

“He got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me,” she said. “I had just recovered from a full facelift, and I still had stitches behind my ears.”

She then said, “And I felt extremely vulnerable.”

Describing Phypers’ intimidation tactics, Richards said, “He would get as close as a couple of inches from my face. He would grab my arms, and he would yell, call me names.”

Weeks after Denise Richards first spoke out in court, Aaron Phypers was arrested following a hearing about the abuse allegations.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Has Ordered Aaron Phypers to Stay At Least 100 Yards Away From Denise Richards

According to Page Six, Denise Richards was granted a permanent restraining order from Aaron Phypers as the two continue their divorce proceedings.

A Los Angeles Superior judge has officially ordered Phypers to stay at least 100 yards away from Richards and her place of work until Nov. 7, 2030.

Following the news, Phypers shared his reaction by stating he “wished it was the other way.”

“I know the truth,” he stated. “This may be hidden for a minute. We’re going to reset a little bit, but that’s okay.”

Phypers is currently scheduled for a spousal support hearing on Jan. 5, 2026. He said he was “looking forward” to going home and taking a “break” as he gets “ready for the next show.”

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards in early July after nearly seven years of marriage. While Richards accused him of being physically abusive towards her, Phypers claimed that she was abusing painkillers and alcohol. He told his attorney that it was safe to say that his ex “bruises easily.”

Richards has denied all allegations Phypers has made about her.



