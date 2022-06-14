Denise Richards Responds To Charlie Sheen’s Rebuke Of Their Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are publicly commenting on the announcement that their daughter, Sami, has joined the popular adult content creation site OnlyFans, and their reactions might surprise you.

Sami announced her decision to join the platform with an Instagram post. “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” she captioned a picture of herself in a swimsuit in the pool. In her OnlyFans bio, she promised to upload content 2-3 times a week and encouraged her OnlyFans subscribers to personally message her. Her friends and followers quickly filled her comment section with support—including her mom.

“Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you,” Richards commented. Sami replied, “i love you thank you.” While she is clearly supportive of her daughter’s decision to join OnlyFans, Sheen made no secret of his disapproval.

Sheen Disapproves: ‘I Do Not Condone This’

In a statement released by his publicist, Sheen said, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Richards hit back, releasing her own statement in response: “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami’s Relationship With Her Parents

Fans of Richards and Sheen are not surprised that the former couple is disagreeing. The pair were married from 2002 to 2006, but their relationship has continued to be tumultuous over the years. Richards was even granted a restraining order against her ex-husband.

In addition to Sami, Sheen and Richards share another daughter, 17-year-old Lola. Richards has legal custody of both girls; Sheen surrendered his custody in 2010 during his public mental health spiral and legal issues.

While many were surprised that Richards was so supportive—she had previously described her relationship with Sami as “strained”—some are praising the star for encouraging her daughter and defending her decision. Even though Sami and Richards have had their ups and downs, their latest Instagram interaction shows that the mother and daughter are patching up their relationship.

