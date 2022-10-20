Demi Moore Posts From A Fashion Event And Her Dog Stole The Show

Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, and it looks like Demi Moore is taking that message to heart. The actress has been taking her pet all over these days—and that includes fashion shows.

Moore Accessorizes With Pet Pup Pilaf

“So much fun celebrating my wonderful friend Glenda’s new collaboration with @peruvianconnection!” Moore captioned pictures of herself at the event. While some were focused on the fashionable outfits, others spotted something a little more interesting. Moore’s pet Chihuahua, Pilaf, can be seen peeking out of her pocket.

“Love the puppy accessory,” one person laughed in the comments section. Another wrote, “Great pics! The pup is the best !” This is not the first special outing Pilaf has gotten to attend alongside Moore.

Moore Brings Pilaf To Paris Open And The Louvre

The actress brought the dog along to a big sporting event, too. “Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals,” she captioned pictures of the duo. “She didn’t want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title!”

“Pilaf is mesmerized by the game!” one commenter marveled. Another wrote, “Demi, this is the cutest video of a chihuahua I have EVER seen.” Moore also brought Pilaf to dinner in a Parisian restaurant, captioning a shot of the dog, “Someone’s excited for dinner.” Pilaf even got to visit the Louvre with Moore. The actress posted photos of her and her pet studying the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

While many found the photos of Pilaf at the famous art museum cute, others were not amused. “Dogs around priceless art work?” one person commented. “I guess it’s the celebrity treatment.”

The Actress’ Seven Dogs

It’s unknown whether the chihuahua is a service or emotional support animal, but it’s clear Moore likes to have Pilaf close by. She has also posted pictures of Pilaf on set and on other vacations with her.

Pilaf is not Moore’s only dog. The star has nine dogs at home, and her daughters, Tallulah and Rumer, frequently bring their pets along on visits to their mom’s house. The actress spoke about her pack of pooches in a 2019 interview, saying, “I’ve gotten very comfortable alone—me and my seven dogs.” Moore is clearly a dog lover, from her dog family at home to pocket-sized Pilaf accompanying her on her trips.

