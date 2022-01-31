We Can’t Believe Demi Moore And Mila Kunis Have Teamed Up For A Super Bowl Ad

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are working together for AT&T. If you’ve read tabloids in recent years, then this news could be shocking. Ashton Kutcher famously wed both women, and rumors proclaimed conflict. Let’s see what’s going on.

‘Inside Out’

Moore released her bestselling memoir Inside Out in 2019. The book contained many revelations about her marriage to Kutcher. The marriage became engulfed in threesomes and infidelity. Kutcher had multiple affairs, Moore alleged, and that was the final straw for a tumultuous marriage.

Instantly, tabloids stoked a feud between Moore and Kunis. The National Enquirer claimed Kunis was starving herself even before the book came out. She was apparently too scared to eat, and it meant her marriage was in shambles. Stories rolled in about Kunis yearning for revenge through TV tell-all. Kutcher and Kunis are so dogged by these stories that they once posted a humorous video to Instagram lampooning an In Touch cover story promising their divorce.

Never Real Bad Blood

Tabloids went so far as to promise another Kutcher divorce over Moore’s memoir. As Gossip Cop pointed out so many times, this was not true. Kutcher and Kunis discussed their pasts and secrets before tying the knot, so nothing in Moore’s memoir would have been a surprise. Moore never even had any beef with Kunis to begin with, so the whole rivalry was suspect.

AT&T Puts The Rumors To Rest

Flash forward to January 2022. Moore and Kunis are teaming up for a Super Bowl commercial. The ad obviously plays off their supposed tension, with both expecting to be crowned their high school’s most admired alum.

When Moore is surprised over their shared pedigree, Kunis cracks “we do have a lot in common.” Kutcher isn’t in the commercial, but he also doesn’t need to be. AT&T is playing off the non-existent with a cute ad. Not since Oprah Winfrey got Jay Leno and David Letterman in a room together has the Super Bowl put a feud to rest.

It’s Totally Accurate

If you’re curious, Moore attended Fairfax high school, which is ironically the same high school Kunis attended years later. The West Hollywood school has a very long list of notable alumni, including Mickey Rooney and Slash. Whatever AT&T ad person who noticed this coincidence really deserves a raise.

This commercial proves once and for all that there was never really any tension between Kunis and Moore. Tabloids are sexist, so they pivoted to a woman vs woman narrative in lieu of the complex one between exes.

