Demi Moore Fights ‘Patriarchal’ Idea About Older Women And Long Hair

Many people think that as women get older, they should cut their hair short. However, one Hollywood icon is fighting against that “patriarchal” idea. Here’s why Demi Moore says she’s not cutting her hair anytime soon.

Moore: ‘I’ve Done Everything To My Hair’

Moore is famous for her waist-length, jet-black hair, but the actress has tried a variety of different styles. “I’ve done everything to my hair,” Moore told People. “I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.”

“It’s stressful even having someone touch it,” she continued. “If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.” The actress shared that she doesn’t really do haircuts anymore, either.

RELATED: Demi Moore’s New Swimsuit Collab With Andie Covers Up, But Bares Skin In All The Right Places

“I get regular tiny trims,” Moore explained. “The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things.” The actress loves having long hair, but she also explained that it’s a bit of a rebellion against stereotypical ideas about how older women should style their hair.

Moore Hits Back At Those Who Say Older Women Shouldn’t Have Long Hair

“I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me,” Moore shared. “Like, who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we? I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification.”

Would Moore Ever Shave Her Head Again?

Moore might be rocking Rapunzel-like tresses these days, but many remember her shaved-head days. The actress buzzed her hair for the 1997 movie G.I. Jane, but Moore said she won’t be doing anything that drastic to her hair anytime soon.

“I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig,” the actress laughed, joking that it’s “also not as clear how it would grow back!”

Moore’s decision to keep her hair long is a great hit back at the idea that as women get older, they should give up on long hair. If having waist-length locks makes you feel good, why should you chop it all off?

More From Suggest