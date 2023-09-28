Demi Moore Censors Herself In Risque All Black Outfit On Instagram

As a full ‘Disclosure‘, Demi Moore spiced things up with this hot LEWK baby!

The 60-year-old American actress wowed her Instagram followers when she posted a series of photos sporting a see-through, all black dress. In the pictures, Moore captures her unique charm and style, featuring Saint Laurent clothing.

Instagram

Despite the praise of her fans, there was one photo from the post that definitely stood out. A closer look at one of the images reveals a censored ‘no-no’ area.

Instagram

But hey! If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Demi Moore, actress from Ghost and Striptease has aged gracefully. We are totally here for this look. Both Moore and Kate Moss casually posed in their pictures as they made their way to the YSL show in Paris.

Instagram

Moore’s look coincides with the ongoing “naked dress trend” as she effortlessly pulls the rest of the look together with black heels and sunglasses.

She and Moss dominated the night as they stood side by side, smiling and rocking the whole way through. This is not the first time the two have enjoyed each other’s company on trips. Just last week, Moore, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell were seen in the front row of the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week.

If Moore isn’t at a fashion event of some kind with Moss, she can also be found walking her insanely adorable Chihuahua name Pilaf around.

The main takeaway? We think black is definitely Demi Moore’s color. We look forward to hearing more fabulous news about Moore in the near future.