Debra Byrd, ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’ Vocal Coach, Dead at 72

Debra Byrd, a vocal coach who appeared on American Idol and The Voice, reportedly passed away earlier this week at the age of 72. The cause of death wasn’t revealed.

According to Deadline, Byrd worked with various Grammy winners over the years. Among her students included Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Bob Dylan, and Barry Manilow.

She was from Cleveland, Ohio, and studied at Kent State University as well as Karamu and Dobama Theaters. She was close with Manilow as she spent years touring as part of Ladyfish, which is the featured back group for Manilow.

Among her career highlights include being nominated for a 2001 Balck Theater Alliance Award for Could It be Magic; appearing in various film soundtracks such as Sister Act II and The Lion King; and working as an American Idol coach from season 1 through season 10.

Manilow is among those who took to social media to pay tribute to Debra Byrd. “this is one of the saddest days of my life,” the music icon wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a snapshot of him and Bryd.

“I just can’t wrap around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me. She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love.”

American Idol star Clay Aiken also said that he didn’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that no one was a better mentor, coach or teacher to the show’s contestants than Byrd.

“No one spent more time with us. I’ll never forget her drilling into us how we needed to look right into the camera and connect with the audience at home. She was a light in so many lives. I am so lucky that I got to call her a friend.”

Fellow ‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Loss of Debra Byrd

Jennifer Hudson, who became a household name during her American Idol days, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Debra Byrd.

“Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, Hudson stated. “The vocal coach on American Idol. She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning.”

Hudson also declared she was grateful for everything Bryd taught her and other American Idol contestants. “ She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra.”

Along with a headshot photo of Byrd, Hudson also shared a throwback video of the vocal coach talking to her on American Idol. Byrd encouraged Hudson to “get rid of the gospel jaw.”

“Your homework is to stand in that mirror,” Byrd said. “I want you to physically hold your jaw.”