Debbie Gibson Gives Health Update After Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Shares Fitness Routine

Debbie Gibson is sharing details about her fitness routine and updating fans on her battle with Lyme disease. The singer is heading back out on the road soon, and she wants her fans to know she’s back and better than ever.

Gibson Shares Her Nutrition Tips

In an interview with HELLO!, Gibson discussed her diet, her workout regimen, and how she has worked to live with her Lyme disease. The condition caused the singer to lose a lot of weight, but Gibson says she is in a healthier place now.

“Nutrition is so important to how you look and I don’t mean weight,” she explained. “It’s about being clear. I don’t eat giant plates of food because my body can’t handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms.”

“I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts,” Gibson continued. “I promote Dr. Kelly Anne’s bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system.”

How She Stays Fit

Gibson also spoke about how she stays fit in order to put on an exciting and energetic show each night for her tour, and how her mindset has changed regarding exercise and physical fitness.

“I used to over-exercise,” Gibson said. “I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA and then I’d go swimming and then something else. I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn’t realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming ‘May-day.’”

The star continued, “On stage, I’ll push my limits. But I don’t overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low-impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life.”

Gibson: ‘I Don’t Subscribe To The Aging Perception’

Gibson also talked about how she maintains her youthful appearance—without the help of any cosmetic procedures. The singer joked that it’s all “good lighting” and “great genes,” but she also talked about her approach to the aging process.

“I don’t subscribe to the aging perception,” she explained. “I think that girls or women should feel as cute as they want. Who says you can’t wear what you want after 30 or 40? Where are these rules coming from?”

“I look to Cher and Tina Turner who have been doing ‘them’ their entire lives,” Gibson continued. “There are certain things that come with age that are empowering. You don’t have to prove things all the time and you shouldn’t be made to feel like you do.” Gibson’s approach to aging and healthy living is inspiring, and fans can’t wait to see her on tour!

