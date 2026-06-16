Death Reported During ‘Love Island USA’ Production

A death has reportedly occurred during the production of Love Island USA.

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According to TMZ, the show’s executive producer, James Barker, passed away last week during the show’s filming in Fiji. He notably experienced an unexpected medical emergency before his death.

ITV America and Peacock stated Barker would be honored during Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA. “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock.”

The networks further shared, “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends, and colleagues.”

Details about Barker’s death, including the cause, have not been revealed.

Barker’s Passing Occurred Just After ‘Love Island USA’ Experienced Controversy

The death of Barker occurred just weeks after a Love Island USA Season 8 cast member was dismissed after she was caught using a racial slur.

Although Vasna Montgomery appeared to say the n-word while singing along to a rap song, she then yells it out while a friend is playing an arcade game.

The Love Island production was alerted to the video after the cast was announced. Montgomery took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for her actions.

“I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words,” she wrote.

Montgomery further shared that she has since “grown” as a person and took time to “educate” herself.

“That growth does not erase my mistake,” she clarified. “And I am not asking anyone to excuse it. I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growth, learning, and becoming better.”

Love Island USA has since seemingly posted a response. “The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community,” the post reads. “We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected.”

The show then added, “This is a space for fun, not negativity – so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember this is LOVE Island!”











