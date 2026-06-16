‘Nancy Drew’ Actress Welcomes Baby

A Nancy Drew star has solved the mystery of who just had a baby, recently revealing to her fans that she quietly welcomed a new addition.

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Indeed, actress Kennedy McMann and her husband, Sam McInerney, announced their upcoming bundle of joy on Instagram back in November. The Nancy Drew alum, 29, kept fans updated through January with an adorable post of her sporting a massive baby bump while enjoying a morning cup of coffee.

After that, the actress, who has also appeared in shows like Gone, Law & Order: SVU, and Tell Me Lies, went radio silent, presumably to focus on the small matter of bringing a new human into the world.

However, McMann couldn’t resist dropping a clue on a day meant to celebrate her new role, taking to Instagram this past Mother’s Day to make a special announcement: She gave birth.

“On my first Mother’s Day, I’m working thousands of miles away from home with my baby in tow…” she began in the caption to her May 10 post, which included two snaps of her joyfully holding her new little one at what appeared to be a diner.

She added that she was “held up by my own mother, surrounded by other mothers with their soft hands and gentle words, their fierce protection and support. to become a mother is entry into layers of the world otherwise unknown…what an enormous pleasure.”

“To my incredible mother: I could have done exactly none of this without you. Right now in this moment, and in every moment before. I’m so lucky to be yours,” McMann continued.

She then added a hat tip to her new baby, little Jo.



“To my sweet jo…being your mom is better than I ever could have dreamed. You have all of me,” the actress concluded.

Fans Gush Over Kennedy McMann’s Big Baby Reveal

Fans and friends took to the comments section to wish McMann a happy Mother’s Day and coo over the new baby.

“So happy for you, Kennedy, wishing you an amazing first Mother’s Day,” one fan gushed. “Motherhood suits you so well ❤️ Happy happy Mother’s Day,” another fan wrote.

“Kennedy McMama. This made my heart swell. Sending love to you on your first Mother’s Day,” Party of Five actor Scott Wolf chimed in.

Former CW star Kennedy McMann in 2019. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The actress also got a major endorsement from a mom with plenty of experience…

“You are the best new mom,” McMann’s mother, Lisa, added. “Thank you for these wonderful and thoughtful words. I’m so lucky to be a part of your life. Love!”

Meanwhile, McMann can currently be seen in AMC’s new horror show The Terror: Devil in Silver.