rock-icon-diagnosed-with-pneumonia-concert-canceled.

The frontman for a fan-favorite indie psychedelic rock band was hospitalized with pneumonia, forcing the veteran group to cancel a major concert.

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“Do You Realize??” rockers The Flaming Lips are in the middle of a UK and European summer tour. They were scheduled to play in the Austrian capital of Vienna on June 15th. However, the band took to Instagram on the day of the show to announce that frontman Wayne Coyne, 65, had been hospitalized with a respiratory infection.

“We are truly sorry, Vienna, but our show tonight at Gasometer is cancelled,” the rock group wrote alongside a snapshot of Coyne in a hospital bed, wearing a face mask and attached to what looks like a heart monitor.

“Wayne has pneumonia and has been ordered to bed rest. All refunds will be available from your point of purchase. We hope to see you again, Austria!” the “She Don’t Use Jelly” band concluded.

As of this writing, The Flaming Lips haven’t offered any further updates on Coyne’s condition.

The Flaming Lips Show Their Support for Frontman Wayne Coyne: ‘The Planet Needs You’

Meanwhile, fans of the veteran rock band took to the comments to show their support for the ailing singer.

“Get well, Wayne! The planet needs you,” one fan wrote. “Oh dear Wayne, rest is normally not something in your busy life, but please rest and recover soon! Your health is most important!” a second fan added. “Get well soon, Wayne! Pneumonia is no joke- don’t rush the recovery,” a third Flaming Lips fan urged.

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs last year. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)



Meanwhile, another fan showcased just how chill followers of the veteran psychedelic rock band really are…

“All folks who travelled to Vienna for the show: want to meet up for a drink somewhere?” they wrote.

The Flaming Lips’ tour is scheduled to continue on June 18th in Bologna, Italy. Their tour will continue through the rest of June with shows in Prague, Belgrade, Zagreb, and Kallithéa before they head to the UK and Ireland in July.