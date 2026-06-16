Culinary Host Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After ‘Very Bad Fall’ on Boat

Culinary host Rosanna Pansino is currently on the mend after being hospitalized with serious injuries she sustained in a “very bad fall” while on a boat.

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In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Pansino detailed the incident.

“After a beautiful day spent with friends out in the ocean, I unfortunately took a very bad fall as the boat was docking and broke my jaw into 4 pieces,” she explained. “Including a complete fracture down the middle of my chin.”

Pansino noted that she spent the night in the emergency room and ended up getting several stitches for three different facial wounds.

“I also shattered my front teeth and will need extensive dental work to fix the damage,” she pointed out. “A couple days ago I had surgery to put a metal plate on my chin and to stabilize my teeth. My mouth also has four mental screws drilled into my gums for the bands to help hold my jaw in place.”

Thankfully, Pansino received some good news from her doctor. She is able to talk sooner than expected since the surgery and healing are going very well.

“Between the surgery and dental work needed, I have at least 8 weeks of recovery ahead of me,” she noted. “I cannot thank all the medical staff who have helped me through all of this enough. A big thanks to everyone who has sent flowers, visited me, kind words, and encouragement.”

Pansino Reflects On the ‘Very Challenging’ Year She Has Been Having

Meanwhile, Pansino noted that she has been having a “very challenging” year.

“While this year has been a very challenging one for me, I am excited to get back on my feet soon,” she noted. “The plan is to continue all my content on the man channel and podcast! I will keep you all updated on my progress!”

She then added that she is planning to celebrate her birthday at a spa next year.

Although 2026 has been challenging for her, Pansino did share a career milestone in the post’s comment section.

“Life is so weird… Mike let me know we just had our best year on YouTube in 5 years,” she declared. “Talk about ups and downs.”













