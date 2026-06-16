Tragedy Strikes Tyrese Haliburton Fiancée’s Bachelorette Trip

The bachelorette party hosted by Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée, Jade Jones, took a tragic turn when one of her friends suddenly passed away during the event.

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Sources told TMZ Sports that the friend, identified as 26-year-old Makenzi Kern, passed away unexpectedly from health complications.

Kern’s family reportedly doesn’t suspect foul play, drugs, or alcohol contributed to her death. Her obituary states she was “surrounded by her closest friends on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island” at the time of her death. She had also just celebrated her 26th birthday.

Kern was described as someone who “could brighten everyone’s spirits when she was around.”

“She loved boating with her dad, water skiing, and got to try out a seabob for the first time in St Barths,” her family shared. “According to her friends, they had to drag her off because she loved it so much, evidence that she was having an amazing time.”

Kern was working as a Membership Director for a YMCA in Omaha at the time of her death. Her family praised her for being dedicated to the job.

“Kenz was dedicated to her job, her friends and her beloved pets; especially her cat Dusty. She never wanting to let anyone down or upset them,” the family wrote in the obituary. “So much so even as a child, she would let all of the kids on the playground go down the slide first saying, ‘You go first, I’ll get a turn later.'”

Kern is survived by her parents, stepparents, sister, stepsiblings, grandparents, and boyfriend. No further details, including the cause of death, have been revealed.

Jones and Kern Met in College

Jones and Kern were notably teammates on the Iowa State cheerleading squad and had stayed close throughout the years.

Before Kern’s sudden death, Jones shared photos from the trip on her Instagram account. She wrote in the post’s caption, “Hopped on a flight to cloud 9.”

Iowa State is also where Jones met Haliburton, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers.

The couple is set to get married on August 1.