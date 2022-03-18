Dean McDermott Paid Tribute To Tori Spelling On International Woman’s Day Amid Constant Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are on perpetual divorce watch. As rumors swirl about a split, McDermott has penned a tribute to his wife in honor of International Woman’s Day. Here’s what’s going on.

Unhappy Union?

When McDermott and Spelling met they were both married. This didn’t stop them from cheating on their respective spouses immediately. Both got divorced and, in 2006, McDermott and Spelling quickly wed. They would proceed to have five children together, and Spelling became the stepmother to McDermott’s son Jack.

The marriage has been rocked by scandal. In 2013, reports leaked about McDermott cheating on Spelling. When the two got their marriage back on track, new stories emerged about financial ruin, with Spelling owing American Express tens of thousands. Her rich mother Candy had to step in and help the family out.

From Bad To Worse

Since 2018, Spelling and McDermott’s relationship has resembled a sine curve, bobbing up and down. Multiple police calls were placed in 2018 regarding mental breakdowns. Everything seemed fine in 2019, but then COVID-19 ravaged the world. By June 2021, reports indicated the two were stuck in a rut. Divorce seemed to be on the table, but the couple’s finances may not have been in good enough shape to fund a split.

Spelling revealed that she and McDermott were no longer sleeping together, but neither was eager to pursue a divorce. In January, a source told ET “things aren’t great between them, but they are still attempting to work things out for the sake of their kids.”

Honoring Out Of Nowhere

March 9 is International Women’s Day, and McDermott used the occasion to honor his wife. He celebrated Spelling on Instagram, naming her among the “incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women” in his life.

He used the hashtag #luckyguy and stressed, “I’m so blessed to have you in my life.” For what it’s worth, Spelling is very active on Instagram but hasn’t posted anything with McDermott in a very long time. She also removed the word “wife” from her bio. McDermott’s bio does tag Spelling with the words “married to the love of my life.”

The Jury Is Out

Comments under McDermott’s post express confusion. One commenter wrote “hope you and Tori are back together,” while another went for the jugular: “If you love her so much then why do you cheat on her?” Instagram comments aren’t exactly the best place to go for civility and nuance.

Have McDermott and Spelling reconciled? Who the heck knows, but McDermott’s post can only be a good thing for the marriage.

