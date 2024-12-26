Dead Body Found Lodged in the Wheel of a Plane on Christmas Eve

A grisly discovery was made on Christmas Eve, when a dead body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane.

Videos by Suggest

Flight 202 traveled from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 24, around 9:49 a.m. It arrived at Kahului Airport on Maui about 2:12 p.m., according to the airline and data from FlightAware.

United later confirmed that the dead body was discovered in the wheel well of one of the aircraft’s landing gears.

“The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” the airline said in a statement. “United is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.”

The cops added in a statement, “The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon. At this time, no further details are available.”

The New York Post cited reports that the body was male.

Flights at the Kahului Airport were not affected by the grisly discovery, local officials told Hawaii News Now.

However, holiday air travel was tumultuous for some passengers this year. On Christmas Eve, American Airlines temporarily grounded all flights due to technical issues.

The airline’s system was back up a few hours later. However, FlightAware reported delays for nearly 900 domestic flights on Christmas Eve.