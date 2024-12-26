38 Dead in Shocking Christmas Day Plane Crash Caught on Video

The shocking Christmas Day plane crash in Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of nearly 40 people was caught on video.

According to CBS News, the Azerbaijani Airlines’ Embraer 190 aircraft was carrying 67 people on board when it crashed in western Kazakhstan, near the city of Aktau on Wednesday, Dec. 25. A total of 38 people were killed, while 29 survived.

The plane was originally scheduled to travel from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus. It was rerouted due to fog in Grozny.

Following a bird strike, the pilots attempted to make an emergency landing roughly two miles from Aktau.

Azerbaijan Airlines also confirmed of the 67 people on board, 62 were passengers, and five were crew members. Among those on the aircraft were 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyzstan nationals.

Sources revealed that a preliminary assessment showed that both pilots died in the crash.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during a press conference it was too soon to speculate on the reasons behind the crash. However, He then noted that the weather had forced the plane to change from its planned course.

“The information provided to me is that the plane changed its course between Baku and Grozny due to worsening weather conditions,” he said. “And headed to Aktau airport, where it crashed upon landing.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that mobile phone footage is now circulating online of the crash. The footage allegedly shows the aircraft making a steep descent before smashing into the ground, bursting into flames on impact.

Along with footage of the plane crash, there was videos of those who survived the plane crash.

