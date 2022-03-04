Dax Shepard Secretly Dated One Of The Olsen Twins, Admits He Was ‘Thunderstruck’ By Her Beauty

The Olsen twins have been famous pretty much since birth, so many people assume they know everything about the famous sisters. However, did you know that Ashley Olsen once dated Dax Shepard?

‘She’s Just The Most Wonderful Person,’ Shepard Gushes

The actor revealed this past relationship during an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, after co-host Monica Padman started talking about how much she loves the Olsen twins’ fashion line The Row.

“So, I dated Ashley Olsen and she’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” Shepard shared, adding that the pair dated while Olsen was working on launching The Row, about “15, 16 years ago.”

“When we were dating, it was when she was kind of putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way,” he continued. “So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her sh*t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive.”

The Pair Shared A Similar Sense Of Humor

Shepard, who’s about 12 years older than Olsen, did concede that they seemed like an odd couple but shared similar senses of humor. “They’re sarcastic,” he said of the famous twins. “I would imagine on the surface that’s a pretty weird pairing but [Ashley’s] super funny, and sarcastic, and intelligent.”

The Olsen twins became household names after starring in the popular 90s sitcom Full House, but Shepard said he never watched the show. “I luckily never saw that show because I probably would have not been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby,” he joked. “I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck with her beauty.”

Who They’re Partnered With Now

The couple’s relationship ended just as quietly as it began, and Shepard went on to marry actress Kristen Bell. The pair met in 2007, shortly after Shepard’s split from Olsen, and tied the knot in a casual ceremony in 2013. Shepard and Bell share two daughters, Delta and Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Olsen is still keeping her private life private, but she has recently been linked to artist Louis Eisner. While the relationship between Shepard and Olsen wasn’t built to last, it’s still fun to find out we don’t actually know everything about our favorite celebrities’ love lives.

