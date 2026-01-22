David Siegel, Frequent Kevin Costner Collaborator, Dies at 70

David Siegel, a filmmaker who worked on more than 60 films ranging from Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves and Bull Durham to The Hangover trilogy, has passed away.

A family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that the 70-year-old died of kidney failure on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.

According to THR, Siegel began his career in Washington, D.C., where he and Stuart Neumann founded a location services company.

As a member of the Teamsters, Siegel served as a motion picture transportation coordinator on films like D.C. Cab, Broadcast News, and White Men Can’t Jump. In that capacity, he also worked on several Kevin Costner-led features, including Bull Durham, Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard, and Wyatt Earp.

According to IMDb, he also served as a production manager or unit production manager on films such as Borat, Air Force One, Collateral Damage, Superhero Movie, The Bucket List, Flipped, and Holes. Additionally, he worked as a production manager on other Kevin Costner features, including Message in a Bottle and Tin Cup.

Siegel’s extensive production credits range from the Best Picture nominee Gravity, The Lego Movie, and The Pursuit of Happyness. He also served as a co-producer on The Hangover films and executive produced last year’s Final Destination: Bloodlines.

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Director Pays Tribute to David Siegel

Final Destination: Bloodlines co-director, Adam Stein, paid tribute to Siegel on Instagram.

“This week, the world lost David Siegel, Exec Producer and Line Producer of Final Destination Bloodlines,” Stein wrote in part alongside behind-the-scenes footage of Siegel on the set. “He was a legend who knew everything about making movies, having started his career working on films like All The President’s Men and Dances With Wolves. But he was also a wonderfully warm person who loved everyone around him.”

After Final Destination: Bloodlines, Siegel intended to retire while remaining a production strategy and budgeting consultant. He held memberships in the DGA, PGA, and SAG-AFTRA.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Emma and Mollie; sister, Judy; and grandchildren, Maya, Logan, and Indigo.