David Crosby Gets Crushed For Mean Comment Towards Fan

David Crosby is one of rock ‘n’ roll’s great curmudgeons. The Crosby Stills Nash & Young member is routinely getting dunked on by Twitter users and bandmates alike. His most recent act of cruelty has earned him loads of harsh messages. Here’s what he did this time.

David Crosby: Bit Of A Bully

Last week, CSNY lover and Twitter user @DjbSackett posted some artwork they made of Crosby himself. It features his unmistakable mustache and hair, as well as smoke and a red beanie. The photo made its way to Crosby himself where he… insulted the artist in front of his 229,400-plus followers.

That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen …..don’t quit your day job …… https://t.co/3USbW4Qt7a — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 16, 2022

“That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen,” Crosby wrote. “don’t quit your day job.” This is a bit of a needless potshot directed toward someone who actually likes the guy. Naturally, Twitter did its thing. One user succinctly pointed out that this treatment toward a loving fan “is pretty crappy.”

Hmm. I think it is pretty cool.

I also think your response to an artist sharing his art, and his love for you and your music, is pretty crappy. C'mon man. People love you. And you probably just crushed a living fan for no other reason than to criticize his art and the thought. — Love Monkey✌ (@JBrazill) July 16, 2022

Venture Bros star James Urbaniak chimed in as well, referencing a CSNY song in the process.

Teach the children not to act like this — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 16, 2022

Another user said they made a picture of their own. It depicts an old coot yelling. It also strangely looks exactly like Crosby.

Hi @thedavidcrosby hope you are keeping well. Did a picture of you…. Thanks for the music. pic.twitter.com/TG42NqnJxI — Jim Sanger (@JimSangermusic) July 17, 2022

Nothing New

Twitter and Crosby are a recipe for controversy. He infamously got lit up on the site when he insulted Phoebe Bridgers for destroying her guitar on Saturday Night Live. Bridgers response was succinct.

little bitch. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 9, 2021

A little over a year later, Crosby decided to take a stand against union workers. Bridgers once again was there to read the room. This is becoming a running gag and one Crosby probably detests.

bitch — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 26, 2022

What’s Up With CSNY?

Thanks to a Guardian interview Crosby did in 2021, a CSNY reunion is pretty much impossible. He said, “Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.” He doubled down on Graham Nash, insisting Nash never cared about him: “He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently that was all just trying to keep the money coming.”

Neil Young has resented Crosby ever since Crosby called Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, a predator. In this interview, Crosby also called Young “probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period. That’s the only person he’ll consider. Ever!”

It sure looks like Crosby has a lot more enemies than friends. Considering how he treats well-meaning fans on Twitter, this comes as no surprise.

