Beyoncé’s Real Net Worth in 2026 Revealed

Beyoncé’s net worth recently hit a major milestone, placing her in a very elite, and very, very rich club.

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That’s right. According to Forbes, the “Single Ladies” legend officially became a billionaire in December 2025. All hail Queen B.

Beyoncé surpassed the billion-dollar mark by combining her Grammy-winning music career with successful fashion and beauty ventures. According to Forbes, her pivot to country music with the album Cowboy Carter and its subsequent historic tour made her the fifth musician ever to achieve this status.

So, how much has the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s net worth increased in 2026 so far? Well, she seems to be holding steady at just a measly ol’ billion, according to current figures from Forbes. As of this writing, she ranked #3329 out of real-time billionaires.

While the Cowboy Carter Tour set records in country music history, it wasn’t Beyoncé’s first major financial success on the road. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour generated over $579 million in revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing tours ever, according to Billboard.

“She’s one of the music gods,” IAG chairman Dennis Arfa explained to Forbes in 2023. “The business she does, and the amount of people that she draws, that she can do a movie on her own. She can do things most can’t.”

Beyoncé’s Net Worth is Also Built on a Business Empire Outside of Entertainment

Of course, Beyoncé’s fortune isn’t just from her entertainment career.

Beyond her music career, Beyoncé has had numerous collaborations, including her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. In 2024, she further expanded her business empire by launching her haircare line, Cécred, and the whiskey brand, Sir Davis.

Beyoncé also has an impressive real estate portfolio. She and her husband, Jay-Z, reportedly purchased a $200 million Malibu mansion in May 2023—the most expensive home ever sold in California.

Beyoncé looking like a billion dollars at the 2026 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Of course, Beyoncé acknowledges that money doesn’t equal happiness, but she’s still thankful for the fruits of her labor.

“[Money] brings some happiness, it brings comfort,” she said on CNN back in 2013. “You don’t have to worry about money, and [people] do, and it’s extremely tough … I’m very happy that I don’t right now.”