david-beckham-hospitalized

David Beckham is bending it like recovery after a reported surgery landed him in the hospital.

On Friday, the 50-year-old soccer legend was photographed in a hospital bed with his arm in a blue sling.

Victoria Beckham, 51, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, sending well-wishes to her husband David as he recovered from an injury.

“Get well soon, daddy,” the Spice Girls alum wrote alongside the snapshot, adding a heart emoji.

David smiled at the camera while wearing a hospital gown during his recovery.

Victoria shared another photo of David holding a friendship bracelet with beads that spelled out “Get well soon.” The photo seemed to be taken outside the hospital.

The pair didn’t share additional details about why David was in the hospital.

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Mail (citing a source), Beckham had surgery to fix his wrist, which he broke during an England game 22 years ago.

The outlet reported that the former England captain broke his wrist in May 2003 during a friendly match between England and South Africa in Durban.

Years later, scans revealed a screw in the wrist that was supposed to have dissolved, causing ongoing pain and discomfort. After enduring what The Daily Mail calls “unbearable” pain, Beckham underwent surgery to have it removed.

David Beckham’s Hospitalization Follows News of a Huge Honor

David Beckham’s hospital stay comes shortly after the announcement that the soccer legend will be knighted by King Charles. Once the honor is formalized, he will become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria will be known as Lady Beckham.

“You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you,” Victoria gushed in an Instagram post.

The Inter Miami CF and Salford City co-owner’s knighthood follows his OBE (Order of the British Empire), which he received in 2003. The ex-Manchester United player was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011.