david-beckham-to-receive-top-honor-from-king-charles

Looks like David Beckham is set to bend it like Buckingham—reportedly he’s scoring a knighthood in King Charles’ birthday honors next week…

The 50-year-old soccer legend will be honored for his sports career and contributions to British society, according to the BBC and the U.K. outlet The Times.

Of course, with a knighthood, David Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, might soon be trading “Posh Spice” for “Lady Beckham.”

David Beckham was Bestowed the Order of the British Empire Honor Back in 2003

The Inter Miami CF and Salford City co-owner’s knighthood follows his OBE (Order of the British Empire), which he received in 2003. The former Manchester United player was first nominated for a knighthood back in 2011, according to a report from The Guardian.

David Beckham has played for England’s national soccer team over 100 times and is also known for his charity work with underprivileged children. He has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2005 and played a key role in the 2012 Olympics, according to the BBC.

Beckham also signed on as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation last year.

“I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work,” he said in a statement, per PEOPLE.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons, and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature,” he added.

“Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills, which is so central to the Foundation’s work,” David noted.

Last month, David Beckham joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London.

During the event, he was seen wearing a rose newly named in the King’s honor as they conversed at the Highgrove shop stand.