Dave Portnoy Rescued by Coast Guard After ‘Critical Mistake’ at Sea

Dave Portnoy was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after his boat was nearly lost a sea earlier this week.

The Barstool Sports founder revealed in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the rescue occurred on Monday, July 15, while he was taking his mom, Linda, on a boat ride off Nantucket. She had been visiting his Massachusetts home.

After unhooking his 28-foot vessel from the dock and buoys, Dave Portnoy realized he made a “critical mistake” as the boat had “no power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing.” He also decided to do the ocean excursion amid “heavy, heavy winds.”

“Never think you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea,” he explained. “[The boat is] just blowing, [I’m] trying to not crash into ships in the harbor.”

We almost lost Captain Dave to mother ocean today. Thank you to the #uscoastguard for saving Captain Dave's life. pic.twitter.com/hF5gYbmkSY — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 15, 2024

Dave Portnoy then said that he started yelling for help. He even used a flare gun to attract more attention. Thankfully, a woman in a “rowboat” saw him. She attempted to assist him.

“She boards Captain Dave’s vessel, says, ‘Can I make a TikTok of you, Captain Dave?’” he continued. “I said, ’No time for TikToks.’ She goes, ‘Well, I don’t have my phone on me anyways.'”

Dave then said her rowboat’s radio was working and she was able to call the U.S. Coast Guard. he pointed out that it took four “burly dudes” from the Coast Guard to arrive.

“Captain Dave is out at sea going back and forth, rocking, thinks my life is over,” he continued. “Captain Dave had to be halfway to f–king the Caribbean just rocking, no power, no boat. Thankfully, Coast Guard, God bless her soul, tied me up, brings me back to my [dock]. Dave lives to tell another tale.”

Portnoy added the ordeal took a toll on him, noting he may never go on the boat again.

The U.S. Coast Guard Reposted Dave Portnoy’s Video

After Dave Portnoy shared details about the boating situation, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast X account reposted the Barstool Sports founder’s video.

“You’re welcome, Dave,” the U.S. Coast Guard addressed him. “Tell [your dog] Miss Peaches we said hi and remember to boat safe! #SemperParatus.”

You’re welcome, Dave. Tell Miss Peaches we said hi and remember to boat safe! #SemperParatus https://t.co/x4nqvSWyYW — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 15, 2024

Many people took to X to share their thoughts about Portnoy’s story. “The ocean is an unforgiving and dangerous place,” one X user wrote. “Happy you’re okay Captain.”

Another X user called out Dave for having to call the U.S. Coast Guard. “Wait you were in the harbor and had to call the USCG? You’re gonna be the laughing stock of that harbor for years. You gotta sell the house and never show face again.”