Dave Portnoy Calls Brianna Chickenfry’s Ex Zach Bryan ‘Country Diddy’ in Wild Diss Track

Refusing to hold back his true thoughts, Dave Portnoy referred to Zach Bryan as “Country Diddy” in a new diss track.

Videos by Suggest

The Barstool Sports founder wrote the song following Bryan’s breakup with his BFF podcast co-host Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia. The lyrics read, “Country Diddy, Country Diddy / Steal another story write another Country Ditty / All these NDAs you sound like a country Diddy.”

Portnoy’s diss track continues, “Something like your face / This isn’t looking pretty / Know I bring the thunder straight to Oklahoma City.”

Dave Portnoy then slams Zach Bryan for allegedly trying to shut him up when it came to the breakup. “Someone tell your cheap lawyers I don’t give a f—.”

Bryan announced he and LaPaglia broke up in an Instagram Story post on Oct. 22.

“I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” he wrote at the time. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time, and for that, I’ll always thank her.”

The country singer also stated that he has had an “incredibly hard yard personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

“I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways,” he added. “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.”

However, not long after he made the social media post, LaPaglia took to her Instagram account. She admitted she was “really blindsided” by the announcement.

“How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn’t, … How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and be discarded of in a few days?” she wrote.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia Accuses Ex Zach Bryan Of Emotionally Abusing Her

During the recent episode of the BFFs podcast, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia spoke to her co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards about her relationship with Zach Bryan.

She accused the country star of being “emotionally” abusive towards her.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” LaPaglia stated. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him still. My brain’s rewired. I’m scared to make him mad.”

“I kept showing up when I shouldn’t have,” she continued. “And I kept loving and giving when I shouldn’t have. That’s a me problem. If you’re not getting the love that you’re giving you have to walk away and I genuinely think that this is such a blessing because who f—ing knows how long I would have stayed and how long I would have dealt with this s—.”

LaPaglia further claimed that she was offered $12 million by Bryan’s team to be paid out over three years. She would just have to sign all of her “experiences with the country star away.

“I don’t want blood money and I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you,” Brianna explained. She further declared that she did not accept any money. “I think that’s beneath me. I think that is f—ed up.”

“I’m not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone who hurt me,” she added. “And I’m a lot stronger than a weak man and f— your money, f— you.”