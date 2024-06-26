Dave Matthews Band Member Boyd Tinsley Arrested in Virginia

Boyd Tinsley, a former Dave Matthews Band member, was arrested for a DUI after a multi-car accident in Rio, Virginia on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Boyd allegedly collided with a Corvette while driving his Escalade. Both drivers pulled over to assess the damage. However, upon observing Boyd’s demeanor, the other driver became concerned and decided to call the police for safety reasons.

Records obtained by the outlet reveal that the 60-year-old violinist was booked at approximately 9:30 PM. He was released about an hour later after posting bond.

Dave Matthews Band Booted Boyd Tinsley Back in 2018

Tinsley was a member of the Dave Matthews Band from 1992 until his dismissal in 2018, following allegations of sexual misconduct by a former member of his band, Crystal Garden.

In 2019, Tinsley reached a financial settlement with his accuser, James Frost-Winn. However, earlier this year, Frost-Winn filed a new lawsuit, claiming Tinsley breached the terms of their initial settlement by making disparaging remarks about him on social media.

Boyd Tinsley and Dave Matthews perform circa 2005. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

Rolling Stone reported that Tinsley and Frost-Winn have settled for a payment of $837,000. As part of the settlement, both parties agreed not to publicly discuss the matter. They agreed to a $25,000 penalty for each violation of the non-disparagement clause.

Frost-Winn’s lawyers asserted in the new lawsuit that Tinsley violated the clause on February 22, 2022, through a series of social media posts. They highlighted 18 instances of these breaches, amounting to a total of $450,000.

At the time, Frost-Winn’s lawyers submitted screengrabs of Tinsley’s posts, which were obtained by Rolling Stone. These posts allegedly showed Tinsley addressing the accusations on social media, dismissing them as “a total lie.”

“There is a pattern of me being victimized by mentally unstable and money-grabbing people. This latest individual that I am speaking of concocted this incredulous story of sexual harassment, which is a complete and total lie.”

Although Tinsley did not refer to Frost-Winn by name, he described his accuser as “a very troubled and disturbed person.”

This fall, Tinsley will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Dave Matthews Band. However, it remains uncertain whether Tinsley will be invited to participate. Meanwhile, the induction ceremony festivities are scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19th.