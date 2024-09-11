Dave Grohl’s Teenage Daughters Deactivate Instagram Accounts Following His Secret Baby Announcement



Not long after Dave Grohl announced he became a father of a baby girl outside of his marriage, his teenage daughters Violet and Harper quickly pulled the plug on their Instagram accounts.

In a statement on Instagram, Grohl announced, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

Dave Grohl also stated that he loved his wife, Jordyn Blum and his daughters, and he is doing everything he can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl shares daughters Violet and Harper as well as 10-year-old Ophelia with Jordyn, whom he married in 2003. The couple had met outside Los Angeles’ Sunset Marquis whiskey bar in 2001.

The Foo Fighters frontman did not reveal who the mother of the child was or the child’s name.

Page Six reported that not long after Dave Grohl released the statement, daughters Violet and Harper deactivated their Instagram accounts.

Harper used to go by the username “harpergrohll” and had more than 40,000 followers. Violet’s account, “violetgrohl” had nearly a quarter of million followers.

Dave Grohl Called Jordyn Blum His ‘Future Ex-Wife’ Years Before Having a Child With Another Woman

During a 2007 interview with Q magazine, Dave Grohl stated that Jordyn Blum was going to be his “future ex-wife.”

Recalling his appearance when he first met Blum, Grohl said, “I’ve got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts, and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood.”

Upon first looking at Blum, the rocker initially thought, “‘Oh my God. Not a chance!”

“So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass,” Grohl recalled. “And by the end of the night, I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’ So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.’”

In a separate interview that same year, Grohl said he did not pursue a serious relationship with Blum initially. “When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling.”

Even though he ghosted her, Dave said that he had a chance of heart months later. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”

Before marrying Blum, Grohl was married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997.