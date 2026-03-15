dave-grohl-serves-bbq-to-surprised-guests-at-la-backyard-bash

A backyard BBQ in Los Angeles got a side of rock and roll when legendary Foo Fighter Dave Grohl showed up to serve guests.

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According to viral social media footage from earlier this month, the 57-year-old was captured cheerfully working the barbecue and chatting with guests during a surprise appearance at a friend’s backyard show.

“It was so fun, and Dave was incredibly nice,” one guest of the BBQ gushed to The Sun. “He even laughed and cut up with us as we were getting food. Truly one of the most unreal things that’s happened to me.”

“[My friend has] been trying to get this to happen for a few years,” the guest added. “It all fell into place the last couple weeks. It was SO good.”

Footage from the party showed the Nirvana drummer helping serve barbecue to partygoers.

Of course, fans in the comments section ate it up.

“There goes my hero, watch him as he grills,” one top comment read, echoing the ’90s Foo Fighters hit, “My Hero.” Another onlooker added, “Dave GROHL-SLAW.” A third fan chimed in with, “That’s not Dave Grohl, it’s Dave Grill.”

Dave Grohl’s Love of BBQ Goes Way Back

However, fans of the veteran rocker already know about Grohl’s love for barbecue. He has often cooked large meals for charity, feeding people at Hope the Mission shelters in Los Angeles and serving firefighters battling California wildfires.

His obsession with BBQ isn’t new. It started back in the early ’90s when Nirvana started making some serious cash. He bought a beach house in North Carolina and, as one does, promptly fell in love with pulled pork.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I would get a pint and eat it until it ran out,” the “Everlong” singer told Bon Appétit in 2019. “Then I would get another pint until it ran out — just pulled pork on a white bun with slaw, and that was it.

“I realized, Oh, this is barbecue: so simple, but sublime and complex,” he added.