Dave Coulier Shares Heartbreaking Voicemail ‘Full House’ Costar Bob Saget Left Him Before His Death

A little over two years after Bob Saget suddenly passed away at the age of 65, Dave Coulier shares the heartbreaking voicemail he received from his Full House co-star right before his death.

During the latest episode of the Full House Rewind podcast, Coulier chatted with Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, about the late comedian. He then shared the message, which was recorded right after his brother, Dan, died by suicide.

“When my brother, Danny, took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail,” Dave Coulier said about Saget. “It was an audio hug. I love Bob and he loved me too.”

He then publicly played the voicemail. “I know it’s not a time to call,” Saget is heard saying. “But I’m right here 24/7 right now, right here. I love you Dave, and I’m so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I’m so sorry.”

Bob Saget repeatedly stated that he was there for Dave Coulier. He also instructed his longtime friend to call him any time. “Doesn’t have to be now,” Saget reassured. “It can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”

Along with sharing the voicemail, Dave Coulier told Rizzo that Bob Saget was the biggest hugger he had ever met. He also emphasized the importance of everyone expressing love to those near and dear to them.

“Don’t miss an opportunity to tell the people you care about that you love them,” Coulier advised the podcast listeners.

Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 9, 2022. He was discovered in his room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando hours after performing his stand-up in Ponte Vedra. His death was ruled accidental with head trauma being listed as the cause.

Dave Coulier Spoke About How Close He, Bob Saget, and the Rest of the ‘Full House’ Cast Have Remained

During a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure opened up about how close they were to Bob Saget and the rest of the Full House cast over the years.

“We text each other a lot and stay connected,” Coulier said. He then shared the last time the whole Full House cast was together, was at Bob Saget’s memorial.

Cameron Bure pointed out that since Coulier doesn’t live in California anymore, she doesn’t see him as much. “But we were all together at Jodie’s wedding,” she said. “And Andrea [Barber] and I, we just kinda hang out all the time.”

Coulier then said the castmate’s chemistry started the first day they started filming. “I think you either just have that chemistry or you don’t,” he added. “And we had that from day one. We just all bonded.”