John Stamos Slammed for Wearing Bald Cap in ‘Solidarity’ With Cancer-Stricken Dave Coulier

Not the reaction he was expecting, John Stamos was slammed for wearing a bald cap in “solidarity” with cancer-stricken Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

Days after Coulier announced he was battling stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the Full House co-stars and friends posed for some photos. Coulier appeared to have recently shaved his head to prepare for his chemotherapy.

However, John Stamos, who appeared bald with Dave Coulier, quickly confirmed that he was wearing a bald cap.

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro, [Dave Coulier],” Stamos wrote. “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”

Although it was a touching moment between the two actors, Stamos was immediately criticized for just wearing a bald cap and not going through with shaving his head for his longtime pal.

“Not you doing this Uncle Jesse,” one Instagram user stated. “You are better than this. True solidarity would mean shaving your actual hair. Or don’t do anything but not this please. You are better than this.”

Another Instagram user also wrote, “How about shave your head for real in support 🙏🙌❤️ that be a real kings move to make for him.”

However, other social media users called out Stamos for possibly deleting all the comments criticizing him. “Did you delete all the comments where people were rightly roasting you for being so vain you can’t shave your head???”

A fan came to Stamos’ defense by stating, “I don’t believe Dave would ever ask John to shave his head to support him, HES THERE IN PERSON WITH HIM .. that in itself shows john loves dave.”

Dave Coulier Opens Up About His Cancer Diagnosis For the First Time

While speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Dave Coulier opened up about being first diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Full House star stated he was diagnosed in October while dealing with an upper respiratory infection. It ended up causing major swelling in his lymph nodes.

As the lymph node swelling continued, Coulier’s doctors advised him to have a PET and CT scan. A biopsy was also recommended.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,’” Coulier said.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer,” he continued. “And it was pretty overwhelming.” This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Following the diagnosis, Coulier said he and his wife Melissa Bring, as well as his friends in the medical field, quickly started working on meeting his diagnosis “head-on.”

“We all kind of put our heads together and said, ‘Okay, where are we going?’” he said. “And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this. At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90% range. And so that was a great day.”

Two weeks into his diagnosis, Coulier said he started chemotherapy.









