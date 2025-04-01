dave-coulier-celebrates-being-cancer-free-after-battling-non-hodgkin-lymphoma

Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier’s Full House co-star, is celebrating his cancer-free milestone by sharing heartfelt snapshots.

“DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!” the 48-year-old actress wrote alongside a selfie of herself, Coulier, and his wife Melissa she posted to Instagram on March 31. “Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

Cameron Bure also shared a photo of herself with the 65-year-old comedian enjoying time together, along with a behind-the-scenes throwback still of the two collaborating on the set of Full House.

“I knew we would get this good news soon!! We all love you so much, Dave!” one onlooker wrote about the good news in the comments.

In an interview with Parade published on March 31, Coulier shared that he underwent a biopsy on a lymph node in his neck. Thankfully, the results were highly reassuring.

“Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer,” he explained to the outlet. “One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear.”

Dave Coulier Details His Grueling Cancer Treatment

The actor, known for his role as Uncle Joey on both the original Full House and its reboot, revealed that his symptoms first appeared in October 2024, shortly after catching a cold. Within a week of falling ill, he discovered a lump the size of a golf ball in his groin.

He endured six rounds of chemotherapy, a challenging treatment that, as he shared with Parade, brought on symptoms such as neuropathy, nausea, dizziness, and “chemo brain,” leaving him in a persistent mental fog.

“I was in such a daze when I walked out of the hospital, my wife looked at me (when) we got in the car, and she goes, ‘We forgot to ring the bell,’” he told the outlet about his sixth chemotherapy treatment.

Coulier also faced ongoing battles with exhaustion.

“Though I wanted to move around and go out and work around the house, I just couldn’t,” he recalled to Parade.

Of course, the recent positive results have boosted Coulier’s outlook.

“I’ll tell you this. Today is the first day that I really feel like, ‘Wow, I’m feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.’ And it’s today,” Coulier insisted to the outlet.