Darius Rucker’s Ex Throws Serious Shade After Drug Arrest: ‘All I Can Say is Karma’

Darius Rucker’s ex-girlfriend, comedian Kate Quigley, didn’t hold back with her unsympathetic take on the musician’s drug-related arrest. The 2016 AVN Awards host trolled the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman on social media after his arrest in Tennessee.

‘Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma,’ Quigley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday evening. Quigley, known for her straightforwardness about Rucker after her near-fatal overdose that took three lives, also posted a photo on her Instagram. In the picture, a bikini-clad Quifley playfully sticks out her tongue with a smile. “#Mood: when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested… #karma,” she wrote alongside the candid selfie.

Darius Rucker was taken into custody on Thursday in Williamson County, Tennessee, his current place of residence. The police charged the musician with three misdemeanors. These include two counts of simple possession/exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violating the state’s vehicle registration law.

According to WZTV, Rucker was transported to a jail facility on Thursday at 10 a.m. After posting a bail of $10,500, he was released at around 11 a.m.

The Shade Thrown By Darius Rucker’s Ex Following His Arrest Stem From Another Drug-Related Incident

Quigley’s resentment towards her ex, Darius Rucker, originates from his comments after she was hospitalized in critical condition due to a near-fatal overdose that claimed three lives.

In September 2021, comedians Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli, and Natalie Williamson died from consuming fentanyl-laced cocaine at a home near Venice Beach, California. Following the incident, Rucker appeared on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, mentioned that Quigley was “doing okay”.

Quigley criticized Rucker for publicly commenting on the incident without taking the time to reach out and inquire about her. She wrote in a September 11, 2021 tweet, ‘Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven’t called once to see how i’m doing & have no clue? Thanks Boo Boo!!!’

Meanwhile, Rucker’s band, Hootie & the Blowfish, is set to embark on the Summer Cap And Trucks Tour this summer. They’ll cover 43 cities in the U.S. and Canada. This is their first major tour since 2019 for the Grammy-winning band, who have sold over 25 million albums.