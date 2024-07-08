Danny Trejo Breaks Silence on Wild 4th of July Parade Brawl: ‘I Hate Bullies’

Machete doesn’t like bullies. Actor Danny Trejo has spoken out after being involved in a brawl during a 4th of July parade on Thursday.

“It’s sad that people can wake up in the morning and go down and ruin something for everybody else,” the tough guy actor told FOX 11. The Heat star added, “I am a protector. I will protect all my friends, always, and that’s what I was doing.”

During the Sunland-Tujunga 4th of July Parade, Danny Trejo participated as a guest, driving his vintage car. Amid the festivities, a water balloon from the crowd struck his car. Trejo promptly exited the vehicle and approached the crowd.

“Somebody yelled, ‘It’s acid,’ And I got out of the car to look, and. And then a balloon hit me. And then I saw the guy throwing it,” Trejo recalled.

“I am a protector. I will protect all my friends, always, and that’s what I was doing,” Danny Trejo said of the 4th of July brawl. (Photo via @arnieabramyan on Instagram)

“He was more like confronting. It wasn’t like he went there to hit somebody,” explained Arnie Abramiam. The eyewitness captured the incident on his phone camera. “But then I think once he got hit, he was throwing punches.”

“I hate bullies, and that’s what bullies do,” the veteran actor added. ” [They were] very really cowards. I did this in the ‘50s and the ’60s, I’m still doing it, I’m 80 years old!”

Danny Trejo’s Friend Alleges That the 4th of July Brawl Began After He and Trejo Were Racially Targeted

During the 4th of July brawl, both Trejo and his friend Mario Castillo were struck and knocked to the ground. However, the spry Trejo is shown bouncing back up, ready for more.

Danny Trejo dropped after swinging on a guy who threw a water balloon at him. #dannytrejo #4thofjuly #worldstar pic.twitter.com/mXEJA7s9nt — Abdul 2 Raw 🇸🇴 (@Toorawvidz) July 5, 2024

Some footage revealed Castillo bloodied at one point. Before the brawl, Castillo was in the lowrider behind Trejo’s vehicle. He believes they were targeted due to their race.

“We weren’t there to start no trouble. It was, we were just confronting the people that were throwing balloons. It was a grown man, skinhead, tattoos,” Castillo claimed.

However, throwing water balloons seems to be a standard thing at the 4th of July event.

“This parade is like a thing where you throw water balloons back and forth at each other,” eyewitness Stanley Herrarte told ABC7.

Police reported that the crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived. Trejo declined to press charges.