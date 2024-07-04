danny-trejo-gets-in-fight-at-4th-of-july-parade-in-crazy-video

This weekend marks the 4th of July. And a lot of people are just outside to have a good time. But unfortunately, there are still troublemakers among the folks who are just trying to have fun. Danny Trejo found that out the hard way.

Trejo was outside on the holiday weekend when his car was targeted with a water balloon. It occurred at the 4th of July Parade in California according to a new video from TMZ.

Danny Trejo Gets in Heated Altercation

“Danny Trejo got seriously heated during a Fourth of July parade … and it had nothing to do with the hot weather. The actor found himself in an altercation at the Sunland-Tujunga, California parade commemorating America’s birthday … though there was nothing celebratory about this incident,” TMZ writes.

“Check it out … Danny was beefin’ with locals at the event after his vintage car was targeted by a rogue water balloon. Sources tell TMZ … Danny and co. freaked out over the water balloon and got out of the car … but confronted the wrong people.”

Actor Gets Candid on Late Pet

In most of Trejo’s roles, he plays the tough guy with an unbreakable outer shell. But in real life, the star actor had a real soft spot for his dog Dixie. Dixie passed away earlier this month. But even amid grief, Trejo has found the courage to honor his late pet’s memory.

“Dixie was funny. The smallest dog and she actually ruled the house. It was like, she would go outside and the other dogs would, kind of, like, fade away. They wouldn’t be right by the porch where we were,” Trejo said via PEOPLE.

“I swear to God, when Dixie woke up in a bad mood because she stayed in my room, she would go outside and chase the pit bull into his doghouse. He would be crying in there and she’d sit right in front. She was unbelievable. She was a great dog.”