Daniel Craig Receives Same Royal Honor As James Bond

Daniel Craig now shares a very special title with the character he’s most famous for portraying: James Bond. The royal family recently inducted the actor into The Order of St. Michael and St. George in honor of his acting achievements.

What Is The Order Of St. Michael And St. George?

The royal family posted a photo to Instagram, which showed Princess Anne presenting Craig with a medal that signifies his induction into the order. “The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George,” the caption read. “The same honor held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theater.”

The Order of St. Michael and St. George was founded in 1818 and is used to honor men and women who either hold a high office in the United Kingdom or who have provided important non-military service to the UK in a foreign country.

James Bond Also Holds This Honor

Craig’s most famous character, James Bond, also holds this honor. In Ian Fleming’s novels about the British super-spy, Bond was given the honor in 1953. It’s mentioned in the books From Russia, With Love and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, as well as in the movie Skyfall.

The actor will not receive the title of “Sir,” though. Craig was given a CMG, marking him as a “Companion” in the order. The titles of “Sir” and “Dame” are only given to those who are Knights and Dames Grand Cross and Commanders.

Fans of Craig were excited to see the actor receive the honor. “The Queen would have approved,” someone commented on the photo of Craig and Princess Anne. Another wrote, “An amazing James Bond indeed.. & wonderful for you to receive it from HRH The Princess Royal, Daniel Craig.”

This Title Marks The End of Craig’s Run As Bond

This honor is a fitting end for Craig, who announced that he would no longer play Bond after 2021’s No Time to Die. Craig has been appearing as Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale. It’s unknown who will take on this iconic role next.

Whether you’re glad to see Craig go or disappointed that he won’t be returning for another film, the honor bestowed on him by the royal family is proof that he is one of the most lauded actors to have taken on the role of James Bond.

