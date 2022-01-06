Danica McKellar’s Secret To A Youthful Glow At 47 Isn’t What You’d Expect

Danica McKellar took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday and share some tips on how she keeps her youthful glow. The actress, who just turned 47, posted a makeup-free selfie with an invite to her virtual birthday celebration this weekend.

The Actress’ Secrets To Looking Youthful

“Oh hey there, 47. Happy birthday to me!” McKellar wrote. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I’ve found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!”

McKellar didn’t just talk about physical health. “When I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurduties [sic]) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I’m more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices…like going to bed early instead of staying up late to scroll through… all the things there are to be outraged over,” she said.

“The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can,” she continued. “My grandmother always said, ‘The way to be happy is to make other people happy.’ Spread it around…”

And how does McKellar plan on spreading that happiness around? With her new movie The Winter Palace. In her Instagram caption, she wrote that she “had more fun” making the film “than ever before on ANY acting job.”

What’s Next For Danica McKellar?

The actress invited fans and followers to attend her virtual birthday party and screening of The Winter Palace on Instagram Live. “I’ll be answering your questions along with my costar @becauseibledsoe and then we can all eat birthday snacks and watch The Winter Palace together on @gactv at 5pm PT/8pm ET!” McKellar told fans.

The movie features McKellar as a novelist with writer’s block who becomes the caretaker to a castle in an effort to try and finish her book. Complications arise when the owner of the castle — a prince — returns with the rest of his royal entourage.

The Winter Palace will air on GAC Family. McKellar is one of many stars who moved to this network from Hallmark after the latter network was criticized for its lack of diversity and LGBTQIA+ storylines in its programming.