Dana Carvey Opens Up for the First Time Since Son’s Death at 32

Dana Carvey is still riding the “pain train” since his son Dex’s sudden passing at 32.

The comedian returned to his and David Spade’s podcast, Fly on the Wall, Wednesday, opening up for the first time since his son’s death. Dex was found dead at his home in November, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Dana and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, revealed that he died from “an accidental drug overdose.”

Dana Carvey thanked fans for the “outpouring” of love and support his family has received in the wake of the tragic family loss. Though he admitted returning to regular life isn’t easy, he believes laughter is the best medicine.

“I thought about this over the holidays and decided to come back to the podcast because I think, you know, it’s a long day when you’re not working and you get in your head,” Carvey said of his return to the podcast. “And I think it’s going to be a great break. And I think it’s really cool to laugh.”

David Spade agreed that “it’s nice to do the show again” with Carvey. “We laugh a lot together when we’re together. I like leaving you messages and trying to make you laugh because just, things in life happen but we can move on.”

Dana Carvey Admits He’s Still on the ‘Pain Train’

Dana Carvey was sure to thank fans and friends for their attempts to help him through the trying time. He explained, however, that healing was something he and his family had to do alone.

“It’s me and my wife and our son’s private journey,” he explained, referring to their younger son, Thomas.

“We’re all together,” he continued of his family’s grieving period. “And we do a lot of fun things. We hike, we go to church. You just want to make sure you keep moving.”

Returning to the podcast, “riffing” with David Spade as they did before, “is going to be very healthy for me as I recover,” Dana Carvey explained.

“Cause I’m kind of on the pain train with about millions of other people on this planet. And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better,” he continued. “But in the meantime, all of this kind of stuff is very healthy.”