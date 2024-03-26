Dan Schneider, Nickelodeon Haven’t Talked About Censoring Old Shows Following ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary

Following the release of ID’s Quiet on Set documentary and his public apology, Dan Schneider reportedly hasn’t talked to Nickelodeon about censoring his former TV shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schneider recently claimed that he has no problem censoring the shows he created for Nickelodeon from the late 1990s to the mid-2010s.

“All these jokes that you’re speaking of that [Quiet on Set] covered over the past two nights, every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience,” the now infamous producer stated in response to the documentary’s allegation. “Because kids thought they were funny, and only funny.”

Among the shows that Dan Schneider created for Nickelodeon were The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Victorious, and Zoey 101. The new documentary explored the toxic environment that Schneider allegedly made for various kid stars over the years. Drake Bell, one of the former child stars, also opened up about being sexually assaulted by dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

A representative of Schneider also released a statement about the inappropriate jokes made on the producer’s shows. “Dan absolutely never intended for any of those jokes that are now being seen as sexualized content,” the statement reads. “To be anything other than funny for kids. Kids don’t look at things the same way as adults. The jokes were funny for kids, and only funny. But now, 20 to 25 years later, adults are looking at a handful of those jokes and looking at them through adult lenses and it’s making some people uncomfortable. So Dan thinks those jokes should be cut from the reruns.”

Although Dan Schneider seemed sincere about wanting to censor his former TV shows, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the producer has not reached out to Nickelodeon about such action.

The media outlet reported that Nickelodeon and other networks routinely air reruns of Schneider’s shows. The Hollywood Reporter did reach out to Schneider’s camp to see which Nickelodeon episodes call for edits. One rep stated two episodes of Victorious were included. The rep also called attention to one episode of Zoey 101 with inappropriate content. The episode, titled Backpack, remains on Paramount platforms.

Alexa Nikolas, who starred alongside Jamie Lynn Spears on Zoey 101, opened up about the experience she had with Dan Schneider on the Nickelodeon show’s set. She pointed out that the wardrobe choices were picked by Schneider and included miniskirts she believes were “so short.”

“Dan wants these skirts,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s the one handpicking them and he has all creative control. It’s pretty scary looking back at that experience.”