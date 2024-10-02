Damon Dash Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrest, Calls Allegations ‘Disturbing’

Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash is ready to share his thoughts about the “disturbing” allegations that have been made about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

TMZ reports that while out and about in New York City on Monday, Dash was approached by some photogs and asked about DIddy’s lawsuits, arrest, indictment, and imprisonment.

He stated the allegations were disturbing, especially since he and Diddy have known each other for a long time.

The photogs chat comes just days after Damon Dash spoke about Diddy during an interview with his network, America Nu.

“Watching what’s going on with Puff, it doesn’t feel good,” Dash pointed out. “I don’t want to see someone… die or be tortured. I’m not going to celebrate the pain of anybody, any human being, even if they deserve it.”

Damon Dash also discussed the rumors about his former Roc-A-Fella partner, Jay-Z, being involved in Diddy’s infamous parties, also known as “Freak Offs.”

“The things that they’re saying…they’re terrible,” Dash declared. “It’s hard for me to even think that any of those things can be true. I don’t want them to be true. They’re saying they’re going to pick him up next year. I don’t want to see that man go to jail. As much as he’s been to me unfair, or not unfair, the way he’d be f—ing with my money, I want to hope that that’s the worst that he’s been doing.”

Damon Dash Questions Why Jay-Z Hasn’t Spoken Out About Diddy Allegations

However, Damon Dash also admitted he didn’t know why Jay-Z hasn’t spoken out about Diddy. “I would never want to hear like, ‘Jay at the freak off party,’ that’s crazy,” he said. “The shit they saying, and I just be wondering why… he don’t say nothing about it.”

Dash then stated, “Regardless of what, perception-wise, Jay is also a pillar of Hip-Hop, and if anything bad happens to him, then it’s really going to look crazy for Hip-Hop.”

Damon Dash also explained that Jay-Z’s involvement with Diddy goes way deeper for him. “Jay’s supposed to be my son’s godfather,” he added. “How does he do that to Boogie’s godson’s father?”

Damon Dash co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1994. Before its dissolution in 2013, the record company had well-known hip-hop clients such as Kanye West, The Diplomats, and Memphis Bleek. However, things between Dash and Jay-Z were rough long before the record company’s demise.

The former friends have been in a feud for more than 20 years. Dash seemingly attempted to end the feud in 2021 by thanking his former business partner during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. However, it appears things between the duo remain cold.