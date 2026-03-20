‘Mormon Wives’ Star Dakota Mortensen Files Restraining Order Against Taylor Frankie Paul

Following an alleged physical altercation with Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen has filed a restraining order against the mother of his son.

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According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Mortensen filed for the restraining order days after the Draper Police Department announced it had launched an investigation into the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars.

The filing also occurred after TMZ leaked a video of the duo’s 2023 physical altercation, which led to Paul being arrested. She was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and child abuse.

Along with the restraining order, Mortensen requested temporary custody of the exes’ son, Ever. He cited Paul’s 2023 arrest as part of the reason for the filing.

He also asked that Paul not be allowed to drink or use drugs during her visitations with Ever.

Mortensen Details the Latest Physical Altercation He Had With Paul

In the restraining order filing, Mortensen detailed the latest physical altercation he had with Paul, which occurred last month.

Mortensen said the incident occurred after multiple arguments on February 23 and February 24. The first argument happened while he was visiting Paul and their son at her residence.

He alleged that during the argument, Paul choked him as well as shoved him into a window and struck him. He also claimed that Paul’s “emotionally volatile” actions woke up their son.

Mortensen claimed that during the argument, Paul also threatened to harm herself. Although he called 911 to assist with the situation, Mortesen said Paul had “pressured and manipulated” him into disconnecting from the dispatcher before he could share details. However, she continued her “aggressive behavior” while he attempted to put their son back to bed. He said he took the child back to his residence with him for their safety.

Paul allegedly fought with Mortensen again the following evening. Mortensen said she had thrown his phone into the wall and “physically blocked [him] from exiting” her home. He further claimed that she followed him and physically assaulted him in his vehicle.

Mortensen said during that altercation, Paul “grabbed and squeezed” his face and threw a drink at him. She also struck parts of his car.

Following the incident, Mortensen claimed Paul texted him about her bloody nose. He felt it was “an attempt” to get him to return and to prevent him from calling the police.

He then alleged that he sustained bruises and lacerations during the altercation.