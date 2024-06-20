Dakota Johnson’s Dress ‘Just Fell Off’ in Mid-Interview Wardrobe Malfunction

Dakota Johnson suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her dress “just fell off” mid-interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 34-year-old actress spoke with Jimmy about her new movie, Daddio. As the host played a clip from the film, Dakota began to struggle with the strap of her black slip dress. It appeared as though one of her metal floral straps broke.

“Part of your dress just came unhooked,” Jimmy pointed out. “You all right?”

“My dress just — it just fell off,” she replied matter-of-factly. “Well, I’ll just hold it.”

Jimmy told her to “hold the important part,” and Dakota placed her hands over her chest to ensure the dress stayed in place. She then resumed the interview in that position.

“The movie is really good,” she joked before continuing to answer questions throughout the duration of the interview.

Dakota Johnson’s Wardrobe Malfunctions

This wasn’t Dakota’s first wardrobe malfunction. In fact, back in 2016 at the People’s Choice Awards, the crop top part of her dress came undone on stage. She later revealed that when she went to hug Leslie Mann, who was presenting the award to her, her dress broke.

“Leslie just broke my dress,” she said at the time while holding it in place.

“Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” she joked, referencing her nudity in the Fifty Shades franchise.