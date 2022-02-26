Dakota, Elle Fanning Unrecognizable In First Red Carpet Photo

Actresses and sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning have a lifetime of film experience under their belts, and they’re not even 30 years old yet. Each has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, but these distant relatives of British duchess Kate Middleton are just at the beginning of what will no doubt prove to be a long and fruitful career. It’s amazing to see how far the Fanning sisters have come from their child star days.
Dakota And Elle Fanning: A True Sister Act
With both Dakota and Elle Fanning getting their start in Hollywood at the tender ages of five and three respectively, it’s no surprise that they’ve undergone quite the transformation since then. The two leading ladies have frequently accompanied each other on the red carpet, including during their very first red carpet appearance.
Whether it’s supporting each other at a premiere or just attending an event, usually a fashion show, with her sister, Elle and Dakota are often a packaged pair on the red carpet. Naturally, their careers have taken them in different directions, so they don’t often walk together, but when they do it’s a real treat.
Though they’re not always a pair on the red carpet, the two did get their start in Hollywood around the same time. Dakota starred in I Am Sam opposite Sean Penn in 2001, which landed her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, making her the youngest person in history, at the tender age of seven, to achieve the honor. Elle was also featured in the film, playing a younger version of Dakota’s character.
The Fannings Through The Years
Of course, Dakota has already been acting for quite some time at that point. Her first acting credit was an appearance on ER in 2000 when she was just 6-years-old. She had also acted in local plays while the family lived in Georgia, which is likely why she’s had a reputation for being very professional from a young age on movie sets.
Elle obviously had an even younger start in Hollywood. Though she may have gotten her start alongside her older sister, I Am Sam wasn’t the last time we saw a young Elle on the silver screen, and this time Dakota wasn’t involved at all. Two years later, in 2003, Elle was featured in Daddy Day Care, which starred Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin. Her true big break came years later in 2011 with Super 8.
Dakota And Elle Fanning’s First Red Carpet
Despite the different directions their Hollywood journeys have taken them on, it’s clear to see that their sisterly bond has remained intact. From their first red carpet together to their latest showing, the Fanning sisters have shown that Hollywood to them is a family business.
Similar Stories From Suggest
Geena Davis Looks Like Miley Cyrus In Early Red Carpet Appearance
Angelina Jolie’s First Red Carpet Appearance Came When She Was Just 16 – See The Photo!
Jennifer Lawrence Is Almost Unrecognizable At First Major Red Carpet Appearance In 2008
Gisele Bündchen Actually Looks Younger Now Than She Did In First Red Carpet
Compare Helen Hunt’s First Red Carpet Photo To Her Latest Shot