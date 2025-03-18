daisy-keech-puts-her-figure-front-and-center-in-costa-rica-mirror-selfie

Fitness influencer Daisy Keech turned up the heat on Instagram with a sizzling photo dump from her Costa Rica getaway, flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body and leaving fans absolutely breathless.

Videos by Suggest

Keech, whose net worth is reportedly a cool $2 million per Sportskeeda, grew her empire through fitness routines and lifestyle vlogs. The 25-year-old kicked off her latest Instagram post the only way she knows how — with a mirror selfie showing off her insanely fit physique.

Keech posed in a chic hotel room, rocking a black polka-dot string bikini. Her sandy blonde hair tumbled effortlessly over her shoulder, framing her sun-kissed glow. And that midsection? Let’s just say it’s giving “abs-olute” perfection vibes.

The rest of the carousel featured scenic views, fancy dining, a few glimpses of her cute doggy, and even cuter beau, Survivor alum Michael Yerger.

“Fav moments from Costa,” she wrote alongside the series of shots.

Of course, Keech’s 5.3 million followers wasted no time flooding the comments to shower the fitness influencer’s photo dump with praise—and probably a few too many fire emojis.

“You’re perfect,” model Michael Yerger gushed. “Looking Super Hot, Baby!!!” another onlooker exclaimed. “How do you have the most perfect body and flat stomach?!” a third Instagram denizen marveled.

“Forever my body goals,’ one hopeful onlooker swooned.

Feeling a bit of envy after taking in Keech’s impossibly fit body? Well, have we got a treat for you…

Daisy Keech’s Killer Routine to Get ‘Summer Abs’

Dreaming of Daisy Keech-level abs this summer? No excuses now—she dropped a killer routine on YouTube to help you sculpt those “summer abs” in no time. Your core called, and it’s ready for a glow-up!

Maybe you’re thinking, “Gosh, if were 25, rich, and had nothing but time on my hands, I could probably achieve this, but not working a full-time job, with multiple kids and having to cook for myself.”

No so! Just read some of the comments under Keech’s YouTube post.

“I’ve been doing her workouts for a week, and I already see [the] difference in my body,” one user wrote.

“I absolutely love your content your workout videos have made me feel better mentally and physically! Thank you God bless you!!” another comment read.

However, getting a bikini body isn’t a walk in the park. Another fan joked about how intense (and long) the routine was.

“Me: finally done with the workout: ahh finally done. ‘I’m so proud of myself!’ Daisy: ‘remember repeat this workout THREE TIMES for the full workout!'”

Hey, no one said killer abs would be easy… just possible.