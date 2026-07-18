Another Beloved Musician Has Sadly Passed Away: RIP to Jimmy Nichols

Jimmy Nichols, the exceptionally talented keyboardist who lent his gift to artists such as Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood, has passed away.

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Friend and fellow musician David Pack confirmed the news of Nichols’ death on social media.

“Dear Friends, I’m sad to announce the passing of Nashville-based legendary keyboardist, music director (Reba & Faith Hill), producer Jimmy Nichols,” Pack began in his July 11 post alongside a candid shot of (from left) Nichols and his wife, Tonya, and himself.

Pack continued, “He was my live keyboardist for over 15 years and dearest friend.” He went on to describe a recent benefit concert he had performed at for Jimmy’s wife, Tonya, who is in need of a lung transplant. “Photo is the three of us at 3rd & Lindsley club Nashville that night,” he noted, reflecting on the poignant evening.

What neither of them knew at the time was that the concert would take on a deeper significance.

“This concert had an unexpected second purpose,” Pack explained, “it also became Jimmy’s farewell.”

Jimmy Nichols Performed the Night Before He Passed Away

He described how Nichols had played at a church service in Franklin, Tennessee, the night before his passing, going home and dying peacefully in his sleep. “His final performance beautifully reflecting his faith,” Pack added.

Closing his heartfelt tribute, Pack wrote, “Rest in heavenly peace my brother, you have earned it. I’ll miss you.” He extended his “deepest condolences to Tonya, the Ginnetti family & friends,” signing off with a final farewell: “And yes brother, ‘God Only Knows.'”

No other details of Nichols’ death were shared.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Nichols grew up as one of eight children in a close-knit, music-loving family. According to Music Row, his passion for music was nurtured from an early age, eventually leading him to spend 24 years touring the country alongside three of his brothers as a member of the Nichols Brothers.

Just two weeks before his passing, Nichols was inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame.

Nichols is survived by his wife, Tonya.