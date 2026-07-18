Kim Kardashian Posts Celebratory Vacation Photos Amidst Grandmother’s Passing, Forced to Explain Herself

Even social media queen Kim Kardashian isn’t immune to a PR slip-up, after an ill-timed lakeside vacation post went live shortly after the death of her grandmother.

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On July 16, the 45-year-old mogul, mother of four, and veteran of three trips down the aisle, treated her 344 million Instagram followers to a sun-soaked photo dump of a lakeside escape with her kids.

She captioned the post with the very understated “lake life,” seemingly blissfully uncaring that her grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Shannon, had died earlier that day.

Of course, Kim’s legion of fans called her out in the comments section on the bizarre post in the wake of her grandmother’s passing.

“RIP grandma, anyway here’s a lake montage,” one fan wrote. “I thought you lost your grandma,” another confused fan added. “Kimberly, MJ just died 🙄,” yet another seemingly beleaguered onlooker wrote.

Meanwhile, another onlooker thought a day at the lake was totally normal after your beloved grandmother just passed.

“How y’all gone tell HER how to grieve HER GRANDMA???!” the passionate and very supportive Kardashian lover implored.

Kim Kardashian Defends Posting Vacation Photos in the Wake of Grandmother’s Passing

However, the reality TV personality herself took to the comments to explain the ill-timed post.

“This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing,” Kim wrote. “I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life 🕊️🤍”

Of course, it seems pretty easy to take down an ill-timed post, especially when you’re at the level of someone like Kardashian. However, the post managed to grab over 2 million likes and over 8,000 comments, soooo…..

Later, Kim posted a tribute to her grandmother.

In her tribute, Kim described her grandmother as “my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin,” adding that MJ “taught all of us the importance of family.” She credited her grandmother as the woman who “showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman,” noting that MJ gave her “my very first job” and taught her “lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence.”

Calling her “the matriarch of our family,” Kim wrote that “your love is woven into all of us,” before signing off with a touch of humour, joking that she knew her grandmother was “up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account.”

Kris Jenner first posted about her mother’s passing at 91 just yesterday.