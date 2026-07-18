‘Dark Shadows’ Legend Dies: Joe Caldwell Was 97

Joe Caldwell, a writer on the iconic 1960s gothic soap opera Dark Shadows and co-creator of the beloved vampire Barnabas Collins, has died.

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Bob Issel, a friend of Caldwell’s and frequent host of Dark Shadows fan events in New York City, announced on Facebook that Caldwell died on July 13 from a “massive stroke.” Issel noted that Caldwell had suffered a recent fall and had been recovering at a rehabilitation center before his death.

Caldwell, born on October 2, 1928, in Milwaukee, joined the Dark Shadows writing staff in May 1967. Alongside fellow writer Ron Sproat, he is credited with developing the character of Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid), a brooding, reluctant vampire who became a pop culture icon and is widely credited with transforming the soap opera into a fan favorite.

Caldwell is credited with writing 63 episodes of the series from 1967 to 1970.

Per Deadline, Caldwell went on to write plays and eight novels, including his 2008 comic mystery The Pig Did It, set in Ireland, which spawned two sequels.

Joe Caldwell on the Origin of His Most Iconic ‘Dark Shadows’ Creation

Meanwhile, in his 2019 memoir, Caldwell revealed that Barnabas Collins was born out of a combination of vague instructions from producer Dan Curtis and a few drinks at a Manhattan gay bar…

Caldwell and Sproat (both closeted gay men working under a boss who was less than accepting) channeled their own hidden experiences into the character, creating a tormented vampire who concealed his true nature from those around him. The result was a villain unlike any other: melancholic, conflicted, and deeply relatable… at least to anyone who’s ever had to hide who they really are.

“It is with a particular glee,” Caldwell penned in the memoir, via Deadline, “that I savor the realization that [producer] Dan Curtis, a committed homophobe, had his greatest success with his most famous character, Barnabas Collins, a vampire, a man knowingly created by two gay men, who in their own way were dramatizing their own plight.”

Caldwell was 97.