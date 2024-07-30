Kim Johnson, ‘Survivor’ Star, Dead at 79

The reality television world was hit with some sad news on July 29. Kim Johnson, who appeared on Survivor: Africa in 2001, has passed away. She was 79 years old.

Following her passing, Kim’s daughter Kerry Johnson Tichi shared a touching tribute to her late mother.

“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colorized glasses right up until the end,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.”

Kim Johnson Dies at 79

Kim became a fan favorite during that season of Survivor. She was 56 at the time she appeared on the program. At the time, she was the oldest person to win the Final Immunity Challenge. She was also the oldest female competitor to reach the Final Tribal Council.

Following her passing Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst released a statement on behalf of the show, honoring her memory.

“Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing,” the statement read.

“She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two, and even received votes to win the game. I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other ‘older’ people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself.”