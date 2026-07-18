nbc-actress-quits-show-after-7-seasons

After 7 seasons, a fan-favorite actress is hanging up her hat and saying goodbye to a long-running NBC show.

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Indeed, Chloe Fineman is officially saying farewell to Saturday Night Live ahead of its 52nd season. The 37-year-old broke the news on Instagram on July 16, describing her time on the show as “the greatest privilege” of her life.

“It’s really hard to leave SNL, but it does feel like the right time,” Fineman wrote alongside several highlights from her time on the iconic NBC show. “I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family, and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away.”

Reflecting on her time at SNL, Fineman didn’t hold back. “I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door,” she wrote.

Of course, no SNL farewell would be complete without a nod to the show’s more chaotic moments. Fineman also recalled the heartbreak of having a sketch cut: performers “sob uncontrollably” in the moment, only to look back “a few years later” and realize “it was a sketch called ‘lipstick for thicc dogs.'”

But don’t count that sketch out just yet. Fineman closed her farewell with an emphatic promise: “And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs.”

Chloe Fineman Has Steadly Been Appearing in Projects Beyond ‘SNL’

Fineman has been steadily expanding her career beyond SNL, with roles in Summer of 69, Freakier Friday, and Francis Ford Coppola’s 2024 film Megalopolis. This year, she will star in two more comedy films: Love Language and The Dink.

SNL’s Chloe Fineman as Hermione Granger during the ‘Heated Wizardry’ sketch on Saturday, January 17, 2026. (Photo by: Nora Rockwell/NBC via Getty Images)

Per Deadline, she is also in negotiations to join Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero in Myron Bolitar, Netflix’s drama series inspired by Harlan Coben’s book series.